With its rich cultural heritage and spectacular natural beauty, Indonesia is an astonishingly diverse country, blessed with postcard-perfect beaches, mighty volcanoes and vibrant cities, and home to myriad cultures. From popular tourist destinations such as Bali to little-explored islands in remote corners, there’s plenty to see and do in the world’s largest archipelago.

If you’re planning a trip here, you’re probably wondering if you need a visa to travel to Indonesia. The rules for getting an Indonesian visa are always changing, but the good news is that it’s easy for most nationalities to visit this beautiful country.

No matter where you plan to travel in this vast nation, here’s everything you need to know about the visa requirements for Indonesia.

With visas available on arrival for many nationalities, Indonesia is one of the easiest places to travel in Southeast Asia. Wonderful Nature/Shutterstock

Do I need a visa to visit Indonesia?

The simple answer is yes, unless you live in Southeast Asia. Citizens of Brunei, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Timor-Leste, the Philippines and Laos do not need a visa to enter Indonesia for visits up to 30 days, though your passport must be valid for a minimum of six months after you arrive in the country. Anyone else will need a visa to visit Indonesia.



Can I get a visa on arrival?

Indonesia offers a visa on arrival (VOA) service for visitors from many nations, as well as an electronic visa on arrival (eVOA) that you can apply for online before you travel. These visas can be used for tourism, visiting friends and family, attending conferences or business meetings, and purchasing goods.

Indonesia currently allows passport holders from 97 countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK and EU member countries, to enter the country with a VOA or eVOA. The requirements are the same for all these countries.

There are two options depending on how long you plan on staying in Indonesia:

30-day VOA/eVOA – this costs 500,000Rp (US$31), and you can extend it one time for an additional 30 days for 500,000Rp (US$31)

60-day VOA/eVOA – this costs 1,500,000Rp (US$93) and isn’t extendable

To apply for an eVOA, visit the official e-Visa portal – the instructions are pretty straightforward, and you should receive your e-visa within five working days. Applications are accepted up to two weeks before travel.



Alternatively, you can apply for a conventional VOA when you arrive at designated airports, seaports and land border crossings. Most main ports and airports in Indonesia issue VOA, including Jakarta, Bali, Lombok, Surabaya, Makassar, Medan and Yogyakarta. A full list of VOA-issuing ports and airports can be found here.

Whether you choose a VOA or eVOA, you’ll need a passport that is valid for at least six months, a return or onward journey ticket to a different country and proof of payment of immigration fees.

Online visa applications mean there's not much standing between you and Indonesia's amazing landscapes. lkunl/Getty Images

What if my country isn’t on the VOA list?

If you're a citizen of a country not on the VOA/eVOA list, or you're visiting Indonesia for a reason not allowed under the VOA conditions, you'll need to apply for a C-type or D-type visa, as explained below. This also applies if you're entering the country via a port or airport that doesn't have VOA facilities.



You can apply for both single-entry and multiple-entry visit visas online via the "Services" tab on the government's e-Visa portal, and once you have your visa, you have 90 days to enter the country. You can check the visa regulations by nationality here.

This process is easier for some nationalities than others. Travelers from countries such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Guinea, Israel, Kosovo, Liberia, Nigeria, North Korea or Somalia need to apply through a special application process for a "Calling Visa." These are tricky and very expensive to get, and you should contact your Indonesian embassy or consulate for more information.



Single entry visit visas (C-type visa)

If you want to stay longer than 60 days, or if you are not eligible for a VOA, the single-entry C1 visa is valid for tourism or business purposes. This is initially granted for 60 days but can be extended twice, each time for a further 60 days, giving you 180 days in total in Indonesia.



Citizens from all countries can apply for this visa, and it costs 1,000,000Rp (US$62). To apply, you’ll need a passport valid for at least six months, a personal bank statement issued within the last three months and a recent color passport photo.

Applying for a C-type or D-type visa will give you more time to explore Indonesia's sights. Alexander Mazurkevich/Shutterstock

Multiple entry visit visas (D-type visa)

If you’re planning on taking multiple trips to Indonesia, or to cross overland or by air or sea into neighboring countries before returning to Indonesia, the D-type visa is your best option. The particular type of D-visa will depend on the purpose of your visit.

The D1 visa is for tourism, while the D2 is for business-related activities. Both types of visas are valid for a year, and you can stay up to 60 days for each visit, after which you must leave the country, though you can return at any time.

The visa fee is 3,000,000Rp (US$186). You’ll need a passport valid for at least 18 months, a recent color passport photo and proof of sufficient funds to cover your living costs (usually, this is interpreted as at least US$2000). You may also be asked for one or more of the following documents:

Your travel itinerary

Your curriculum vitae (resume)

An invitation or correspondence from a government agency or private institution explaining their relationship with the applicant

A statement letter from a spouse or parents explaining the family relationship with the applicant and the activities to be carried out in Indonesia, with a family card or similar document



If you fall in love with lounging on Indonesia's beaches, visas can be extended online or in person. Abdurrahman Bages/Shutterstock

How can I extend my visa?

If you'd like to extend your visa, you have two options. To extend your visa in person, visit your nearest immigration office in Indonesia within seven days of your visa expiring. You'll need to complete a visa extension application form and pay a fee.

Visas can also be extended online. Visit the "Services" tab on the government e-Visa portal, choose the "Find Existing Stay Permit" option and follow the instructions from there.

What is the Bali tourist tax?

If you’re arriving in Bali, you’ll need to pay an additional tourist levy of 150,000Rp (US$9.30) per person as of February 14, 2024. This fee was introduced to contribute to the preservation of Bali’s cultural heritage. You can make a cashless payment online before you arrive (only use this official website) and then scan the QR code at the airport. You can also pay the fee at designated counters at Bali’s airport and seaports.

It's also worth reading the Bali Provincial Government's list of "Do's and Don'ts" for tourists, as failure to follow these rules can lead to penalties and even deportation.