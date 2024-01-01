Druk Sangag Choeling Gompa

Darjeeling

LoginSave

About half way along the road between Darjeeling and Ghum is the huge Druk Sangak Choeling Gompa, inaugurated by the Dalai Lama in 1993. Known for its vibrant frescoes, it is home to 300 Himalayan monks who study philosophy, literature, astronomy, meditation, dance and music. Come for prayers between 5pm and 6.30pm.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Women plucking tea at Makaibari tea plantation, Darjeeling, West Bengal, India, Asia

    Makaibari

    11.31 MILES

    If you like tea, you should visit this celebrated organic and biodynamic Darjeeling tea estate. Walk-in visits to the processing factory, with huge…

  • No. 272 Mountaineer narrow gauge steam locomotive in engine shed at Darjeeling Railway Station.

    Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

    1.12 MILES

    The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, known affectionately as the toy train, made its first journey along its precipice-topping, 2ft-wide tracks in 1881 and…

  • Singalila National Park

    Singalila National Park

    16.58 MILES

    Singalila National Park covers the Indian side of the scenic Singalila Ridge, the Darjeeling region's finest trekking area, along the India–Nepal border…

  • Buddha Park

    Buddha Park

    21.11 MILES

    With a breathtaking backdrop of Himalayan peaks, the gigantic, 41m-tall Buddha statue is one of Sikkim's most iconic sights. Finished in 2013, it's…

  • Resum Gompa

    Resum Gompa

    14.16 MILES

    This wobbly old temple is a peaceful, half-forgotten delight with appealingly naive paintings and an incredible 360-degree mountain panorama. There's no…

  • Norbugang Park

    Norbugang Park

    23.96 MILES

    All aflutter with prayer flags, the Norbugang 'coronation park' is a historic woodland garden containing a small temple, a huge prayer wheel, a chorten…

  • Samdruptse

    Samdruptse

    13.23 MILES

    Visible for miles, this 45m-high statue of Padmasambhava (Guru Rimpoche) is painted in shimmering copper and gilt and sits on a lotus plinth high above…

  • Namgyal Institute of Tibetology

    Namgyal Institute of Tibetology

    29.5 MILES

    The NIT's 1958 core building feels like a Tibetan fantasy palace, with corner towers, colourful mural frontage and a forest-glade setting. The main hall…

View more attractions

Nearby Darjeeling attractions

1. Japanese Peace Pagoda

0.39 MILES

Perched on a hillside 2km south of the town centre, the gleaming white, 28m-high Peace Pagoda is one of more than 70 pagodas built around the world by the…

2. Mak Dhog Gompa

0.52 MILES

This century-old Nyingma-school monastery is run by people from Yolmo in Langtang, Nepal, who emigrated here 150 years ago. The atmospheric upper-floor…

3. Batasia Loop

0.66 MILES

If you’re travelling on the toy train, look out for this famous railway loop that goes around an open-air war memorial, erected in honour of the brave…

4. Samten Choeling Gompa

0.86 MILES

The active Tibetan-style Samten Choeling Gompa has the largest Buddha statue in West Bengal, a chorten containing the ashes of the German Buddhist mystic…

5. Guru Sakya Gompa

1.04 MILES

This fortress-style Sakya-school monastery, established in 1909 and with a big new temple consecrated in 2015, conducts prayer sessions between 5.30am and…

6. Ghum Museum

1.05 MILES

This museum inside Ghum station has a collection of memorabilia and photos from the bygone days of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. In an outer courtyard…

7. Dhirdham Mandir

1.07 MILES

Darjeeling's most conspicuous Hindu temple is a replica of the famous Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu. It’s easy to find – just below Darjeeling train…

8. Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

1.12 MILES

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, known affectionately as the toy train, made its first journey along its precipice-topping, 2ft-wide tracks in 1881 and…