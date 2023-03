This century-old Nyingma-school monastery is run by people from Yolmo in Langtang, Nepal, who emigrated here 150 years ago. The atmospheric upper-floor chapel is dedicated to Guru Rinpoche (Padmasambhava) and the monastery founder Sangay Lama. The monastery is halfway along Tenzing Norgay Rd between Darjeeling and Jorebunglow, and a pleasant 30- or 40-minute walk from either.