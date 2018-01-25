Welcome to West Bengal
Short Escape to Gangtok
Day 1 : Arrival At Bagdogra - Gangtok (124 Kms / 4 Hrs) On the day of arrival at Bagdogra airport, our Holidays At representative will meet you and later drive to Gangtok. Upon arrival at Gangtok check in your hotel for night stay. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : At Gangtok Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for full day guided tour to Gangtok, visit Hanuman Talk, Ganesh Talk & Tashi View Point, later drive for rest of the points, that is the seven points - Rumtek Monastery or Jhakri Water Falls, Directorate of Handicrafts and Handlooms (Closed on Sunday), Cable Car (Own Ticket), Research Institute of Tibetology (Closed on Sunday), Do-Dul-Chorten (Stupar), Botanical Garden & flower show. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : Gangtok - Tsomgo Lake - Gangtok (40 Kms / 2 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for day excursion to Tsomgo Lake & Baba Mandir (In case of land slide or any reason Tsomgo Lake is closed we will provide alternate sightseeing) at the height of 12400 ft / 3780 Mts with an average depth of 50 ft. The cool water of the lake is perfectly attuned with the scenic beauty around. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : Gangtok - Bagdogra (126 Kms / 4 Hrs) and Departure Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Bagdogra airport to board the flight for your home.
Enchanting Sikkim
Day 1 : Arrival At Bagdogra - Gangtok (124 Kms / 4 Hrs) On the day of arrival at Bagdogra airport, our Holidays At representative will meet you and later drive to Gangtok. Upon arrival at Gangtok check in your hotel for night stay. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : Gangtok - Tsomgo Lake - Gangtok (40 Kms / 2 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for day excursion to Tsomgo Lake & Baba Mandir (In case of land slide or any reason Tsomgo Lake is closed we will provide alternate sightseeing) at the height of 12400 ft / 3780 Mts with an average depth of 50 ft. The cool water of the lake is perfectly attuned with the scenic beauty around. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : Gangtok - Namchi (80 Kms / 2:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for full day guided tour to Gangtok, visit Hanuman Talk, Ganesh Talk & Tashi View Point, later drive for rest of the points, that is the seven points - Rumtek Monastery or Jhakri Water Falls, Directorate of Handicrafts and Handlooms (Closed on Sunday), Cable Car (Own Ticket), Research Institute of Tibetology (Closed on Sunday), Do-Dul-Chorten (Stupar), Botanical Garden & flower show. Later check out from hotel and drive to Namchi. Upon arrival at Namchi check in your hotel for night stay. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : Namchi - Ravangla - Namchi (26 Kms / 1 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for day excursion tour to Ravangla, visit Buddha Park, Ravangla Town, Rallong Monastery & Tendong Hill. Overnight at Hotel. Day 5 : Namchi - Bagdogra (97 Kms / 3:30 Hrs) and Departure Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Bagdogra airport to board the flight for your home.
City of Joy experience, a full day tour
8AM- Hotel Pick upWe will start at the Mausoleum of Job Charnock the founder of modern Kolkata. In 1690 Charnock bought the villages of Sutanuti, Gobindapur and Kalikata from Bengal Subedar Azim Usman and over time Kokata became the capital of East India Company. A recent High Court ruling has discredited him as the founder of Kolkata after looking at evidence of the existence of the city in earlier times!We will visit St John’s Church which was built in 1787 by architect James Agg. This majestic stone and brick structure became the principal Cathedral of Calcutta in 1815. A highlight of his Church is the “Last Supper” painting on its walls.10AM- Our next destination is the iconic Writers Building which had a very humble beginning. Built in 1777, it was meant for the lower bureaucracy of East India Company. Today this Greco-Roman masterpiece is the seat of the West Bengal state government. Our guide will narrate to you all the landmark events which took place in India’s freedom struggle with the Writers Building as the backdrop. We will see this building from outside.The Governor’s House is a remarkable building which was built for Marquess of Wellesley who came to Kolkata as the Governor General of East India Company in 1798 and found his rented accommodation unsuitable! Built in 1803 by the famous English architect Charles Wyatt, the Governor’s House follows a Neoclassical style with distinct Baroque overtones. The building became the residence of the Viceroy of India after the Crown took over the reins of India from East India Company. Today it serves as the office and residence of the Governor of the state of West Bengal and hence we will see it from outside.1115 AM- The Shaheed Minar was built in 1848 with a blend of Egyptian, Syrian and Turkish design styles. Originally it was called the Ochterlony Monument and was built to honour Major General Sir David Ochterlony’s triumph against the Gurkhas in the Anglo-Nepalese War of 1825. Today this monument commemorates the sacrifice of Indian freedom fighters.Noon- We visit India’s largest and oldest Museum. The Indian Museum was built by the Asiatic Society of Bengal in 1814 with Nathaniel Wallich, a Danish botanist as the founder curator. It has a magnificent collection of relics, ornaments, fossils, skeletons, antiques, armors and paintings of different eras.After lunch, we visit the legendary Victoria Memorial built by George Curzon, 1st Marquess Curzon of Kedleston and Viceroy of India. Dedicated to Queen Victoria, this architectural gem built in marble is a great place to experience the essence of Victorian-era set in the middle of the hustle and bustle of modern Kolkata.4PM- We take a cruise over the holy River Ganges and over the next 3 hours we explore the City of Joy from its waters. We pass through numerous ghats and the iconic Howrah Bridge before this magnificent experience of Kolkata comes to an end.8PM- Drop back to hotel
British Raj Walk in Kolkata
8AM- Walk starts from Writers Building.Our first destination is the Writer’s building, which had a very humble beginning. Built in 1777, it was meant for the lower bureaucracy of East India Company. Today this Greco-Roman masterpiece is the seat of the West Bengal state government. Our guide will narrate to you all the landmark events which took place in India’s freedom struggle with the Writers Building as the backdrop. Since this is a working office, we will see it from outside.We will walk to the Mausoleum of Job Charnock the founder of modern Kolkata. In 1690 Charnock bought the villages of Sutanuti, Gobindapur and Kalikata from Bengal subedar Azim Usman and over time Kolkata became the capital of East India Company. A recent High Court ruling has discredited him as the founder of Kolkata after looking at evidence of the existence of the city in earlier times!Our next destination is St John’s Church, which was built in 1787 by architect James Agg. This majestic stone and brick structure became the principal Cathedral of Calcutta in 1815. A highlight of his Church is the “Last Supper” painting on its walls.1030AM- The Governor’s House is a remarkable building which was built for Marquess of Wellesley who came to Kolkata as the Governor General of East India Company in 1798 and found his rented accommodation unsuitable! Built in 1803 by the famous English architect Charles Wyatt, the Governor’s House follows a Neoclassical style with distinct Baroque overtones. The building became the residence of the Viceroy of India after the Crown took over the reins of India from East India Company. Today it serves as the office and residence of the Governor of the state of West Bengal and hence we will see it from outside.We visit India’s largest and oldest Museum. The Indian Museum was built by the Asiatic Society of Bengal in 1814 with Nathaniel Wallich, a Danish botanist as the founder curator. It has a magnificent collection of relics, ornaments, fossils, skeletons, antiques, armors and paintings of different eras.1130AM- We walk to the legendary Victoria Memorial built by George Curzon, 1st Marquess Curzon of Kedleston and Viceroy of India. Dedicated to Queen Victoria, this architectural gem built in marble is a great place to experience the essence of Victorian-era set in the middle of the hustle and bustle of modern Kolkata.1230PM Walk ends at Victoria Memorial
7-Night Land of Pristine and Mystic Beauty from Siliguri
Day 1: Siliguri - Gangtok (D)Be picked up at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station or Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri and then transferr to Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim. Begin to feel the effects of the increasing tranquility as you journey into the land of monastery, mystic rituals and festivals at an height of 5,480 feet. Check into your hotel, for a free evening and stay overnight at Keepsa Residency or Terrace Vally in Gangtok. Day 2: Gangtok - Tsomgo Lake (B,D)Wake up for breakfast and a day excursion to Tsomgo Lake nearly (2 hours drive). The Lake is oval shaped lake nearly 50 feet deep, generally covered in snow for most of the year the year. Head back to Gangtok and stay overnight in Gangtok. Day 3: Gangtok (B,D)After breakfast drive into the city of Gangtok for sightseeing. There you'll visit the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom, Research Institute of Tibetology, Do Drul Chorten Stupa, Rumtek Monastery Enchey Monastery, White Hall, Flower Show, and Tashi View Point, one of the finest falls close to Gangtok. Stay overnight in Gangtok. Day 4: Gangtok - Pelling (B,D)Transfer to Pelling. One can enjoy the spectacular Eastern Himalayan Range from Pelling. Stay at Norbughang Resort in Pelling. Day 5: Pelling (B,D)After breakfast start a full-day sightseeing and visit some of the most popular attractions including Pemayangtse Monastery, Rimbi Falls, Khecheopalri Lake, Sanga Choeling Monastery and Rabdentse Ruins. Overnight stay in Pelling. Day 6: Pelling - Darjeeling (B,D)Transfer to Darjeeling. Overnight stay at hotel Hermitage in Darjeeling. Day 7: Darjeeling (B,D)Early morning around 3:45 am drive to 8,000 feet through primitive forests of oak, magnolia to Tiger Hill to view sunrise over Kanchendzonga Peak (subject to clear weather). On the way back visit Ghoom Monastery, Peace memorial and Batasia Loop. Return to the hotel for breakfast and, after getting some rest, proceed for a city tour to visit Padmaja Naidu Zoological Park, Ropeway, Tenzing Gumpo Rock, Tea Estate, Natural History Museum, and Peace Pagoda. Also visit the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (closed on Thursday) and Tibetan Refugee Self Help Center (closed on Sunday). If the attraction is closed, you will go to the Japanese temple instead. Transfer back to the hotel for overnight stay in Darjeeling. Day 8: Darjeeling - Siliguri (B)There is no itinerary planned for the day. After breakfast transfer to New Jalpaiguri Railway Station or Bagdogra Airport for your journey onward.
Magical Darjeeling India
Day 01: NJP Rly Station / IXB Airport – Darjeeling (98 kms / 3 hrs) Meet & Greet on arrival at NJP Railway Station / IXB Airport & transfer to Darjeeling (6,710 ft.). On arrival Check-in to hotel & rest of the day at leisure. Overnight stay at Darjeeling. Day 02: Darjeeling Sightseeing Early Morning (at 04:00 am) drive to Tiger hill to watch the spectacular sunrise over Mt. Khangchendzongha (28,208 ft. Worlds 3rd highest peak), on your way back visit Ghoom Monastery and Batasia Loop. After breakfast visit Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, P.N. Zoological Park (Thursday closed), Tenzing Rock, Tibetan Refugee self-help Centre (Sunday closed), Tea Garden (outer view), Ropeway and Japanese Temple. Evening free for shopping or leisure. Overnight stay at Darjeeling. Day 03: Mirik Excursion After breakfast full day excursion trip to Mirik Lake (4,900 ft.) Via Indo-Nepal Border (Extra vehicle charges will be applicable for Nepal Border to Pasupati Market). Mirik is famous for its man-made Sumendu Lake, Cardamom plantations and Tea Estates. (One can do Boating on direct payment basis in lake). In evening return to the hotel. Overnight stay at Darjeeling. Day 04: Darjeeling Departure – NJP Rly Station / IXB Airport (98 kms / 3 hrs) After breakfast Check-out from hotel and take the departure transfer to NJP Railway Station / IXB Airport for your onward journey.