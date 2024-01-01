Himadri Hans Handloom

Uttarakhand

LoginSave

Himadri Hans employs some 700 women to weave, market and sell woollen shawls. Taxis charge ₹150 return to the factory, or you can walk the 3km – follow the continuation of Mall Rd to the northeast and ask for directions. There's also a factory in Kasar Devi you can visit.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Docked boats at Nainital Lake District, Uttranchal State, India

    Naini Lake

    19.95 MILES

    This pretty lake is Nainital’s centrepiece and is said to be one of the emerald-green eyes of Shiva’s wife, Sati (naina is Sanskrit for eye) that fell to…

  • Jageshwar Temple

    Jageshwar Temple

    11.71 MILES

    Surrounded by peaceful deodar forest is this cluster of 124 picturesque temples and shrines dating to the 7th century AD. They vary from linga shrines to…

  • Raj Bhavan

    Raj Bhavan

    20.65 MILES

    About 3km south of Tallital, Raj Bhavan is the official residence of the Governor of Uttarakhand. Resembling Windsor Castle, it’s a prime example of…

  • Star Gate

    Star Gate

    16.12 MILES

    While this small-scale observatory offers night viewing of distant planets and constellations (₹100) from 6.30pm, it's arguably more interesting to drop…

  • Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary

    Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary

    4.76 MILES

    This 45-sq-km nature sanctuary is 26km northwest from Almora. It's visited primarily for its scenic pine forest and hiking trails, and popular for its…

  • Jageshwar Archaeological Museum

    Jageshwar Archaeological Museum

    11.59 MILES

    The small but worthwhile Jageshwar Archaeological Museum houses a collection of exquisite, detailed religious carvings dating from the 9th- to 13th…

  • Jama Masjid

    Jama Masjid

    19.9 MILES

    Standing majestically near the northern shore of Naini Lake, Nainital's ornate mosque was built in the late 19th century by the British for Muslim…

  • Himadri Hans Handloom

    Himadri Hans Handloom

    3.09 MILES

    Just north of town on the road to Binsar is this weaving factory where you can watch women artisans spin beautiful products on handlooms and see the…

View more attractions

Nearby Uttarakhand attractions

1. Nanda Devi Temple

1.06 MILES

The stone Nanda Devi Temple dates back to the Chand raja era, and is covered in folk-art carvings, some erotic. Every September the temple hosts the five…

2. Himadri Hans Handloom

3.09 MILES

Just north of town on the road to Binsar is this weaving factory where you can watch women artisans spin beautiful products on handlooms and see the…

3. Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary

4.76 MILES

This 45-sq-km nature sanctuary is 26km northwest from Almora. It's visited primarily for its scenic pine forest and hiking trails, and popular for its…

4. Dandeshwar Temple

11.26 MILES

Sitting 2km outside Jageshwar on the approach to town is this attractive but low-key complex of 7th-century temples dedicated to Lord Shiva.

5. Jageshwar Archaeological Museum

11.59 MILES

The small but worthwhile Jageshwar Archaeological Museum houses a collection of exquisite, detailed religious carvings dating from the 9th- to 13th…

6. Jageshwar Temple

11.71 MILES

Surrounded by peaceful deodar forest is this cluster of 124 picturesque temples and shrines dating to the 7th century AD. They vary from linga shrines to…

7. Star Gate

16.12 MILES

While this small-scale observatory offers night viewing of distant planets and constellations (₹100) from 6.30pm, it's arguably more interesting to drop…

8. Anasakti Ashram

16.15 MILES

About 1km uphill from the bus stand, Anasakti Ashram is where Mahatma Gandhi spent two weeks in 1929 pondering and writing Anasakti Yoga. It has a small…