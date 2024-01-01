Dandeshwar Temple

Sitting 2km outside Jageshwar on the approach to town is this attractive but low-key complex of 7th-century temples dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Docked boats at Nainital Lake District, Uttranchal State, India

    Naini Lake

    28.95 MILES

    This pretty lake is Nainital’s centrepiece and is said to be one of the emerald-green eyes of Shiva’s wife, Sati (naina is Sanskrit for eye) that fell to…

  • Jageshwar Temple

    Jageshwar Temple

    0.48 MILES

    Surrounded by peaceful deodar forest is this cluster of 124 picturesque temples and shrines dating to the 7th century AD. They vary from linga shrines to…

  • Raj Bhavan

    Raj Bhavan

    29.56 MILES

    About 3km south of Tallital, Raj Bhavan is the official residence of the Governor of Uttarakhand. Resembling Windsor Castle, it’s a prime example of…

  • Chandak

    Chandak

    21.03 MILES

    A popular outing from Pithoragarh is the 7km traipse up to Chandak (1830m), a hilltop village and forested area offering sublime viewpoints of the Soar…

  • Star Gate

    Star Gate

    20.59 MILES

    While this small-scale observatory offers night viewing of distant planets and constellations (₹100) from 6.30pm, it's arguably more interesting to drop…

  • Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary

    Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary

    8.14 MILES

    This 45-sq-km nature sanctuary is 26km northwest from Almora. It's visited primarily for its scenic pine forest and hiking trails, and popular for its…

  • Jageshwar Archaeological Museum

    Jageshwar Archaeological Museum

    0.37 MILES

    The small but worthwhile Jageshwar Archaeological Museum houses a collection of exquisite, detailed religious carvings dating from the 9th- to 13th…

  • Pithoragarh Fort

    Pithoragarh Fort

    22.07 MILES

    This renovated historic fort was built by Gurkas in 1791 before being taken over by the British in 1815 who named it London Fort. There's a museum opening…

