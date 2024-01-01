Sitting 2km outside Jageshwar on the approach to town is this attractive but low-key complex of 7th-century temples dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Dandeshwar Temple
Uttarakhand
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
28.95 MILES
This pretty lake is Nainital’s centrepiece and is said to be one of the emerald-green eyes of Shiva’s wife, Sati (naina is Sanskrit for eye) that fell to…
0.48 MILES
Surrounded by peaceful deodar forest is this cluster of 124 picturesque temples and shrines dating to the 7th century AD. They vary from linga shrines to…
29.56 MILES
About 3km south of Tallital, Raj Bhavan is the official residence of the Governor of Uttarakhand. Resembling Windsor Castle, it’s a prime example of…
21.03 MILES
A popular outing from Pithoragarh is the 7km traipse up to Chandak (1830m), a hilltop village and forested area offering sublime viewpoints of the Soar…
20.59 MILES
While this small-scale observatory offers night viewing of distant planets and constellations (₹100) from 6.30pm, it's arguably more interesting to drop…
8.14 MILES
This 45-sq-km nature sanctuary is 26km northwest from Almora. It's visited primarily for its scenic pine forest and hiking trails, and popular for its…
Jageshwar Archaeological Museum
0.37 MILES
The small but worthwhile Jageshwar Archaeological Museum houses a collection of exquisite, detailed religious carvings dating from the 9th- to 13th…
22.07 MILES
This renovated historic fort was built by Gurkas in 1791 before being taken over by the British in 1815 who named it London Fort. There's a museum opening…
