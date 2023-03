A popular outing from Pithoragarh is the 7km traipse up to Chandak (1830m), a hilltop village and forested area offering sublime viewpoints of the Soar Valley and snow-capped Panchachuli Himalaya. A short walk from one another are two scenic Hindu temples: Mostamanu is a sprawling site dedicated to Manu; and the more serene Pashupatinath is set among forest and a grassy clearing and features sublime views over the valley. A return taxi will cost ₹400 or so.