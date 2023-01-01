Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary

This 45-sq-km nature sanctuary is 26km northwest from Almora. It's visited primarily for its scenic pine forest and hiking trails, and popular for its birdlife and habitat for leopard and deer. Its rich history dates to the 11th century when the Chand rajas used it as their summer capital, as did the British in the 19th century. It can easily be visited as a day trip, however the British-era estates converted into hotels make it worth spending the night.