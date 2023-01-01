About 3km south of Tallital, Raj Bhavan is the official residence of the Governor of Uttarakhand. Resembling Windsor Castle, it’s a prime example of British Raj architecture, with its 113-room mansion set among gardens, stately lawns and forests. You can only visit on a guided tour when the governor isn't residing here (tours aren't usually available in May); the rest of the year he lives in Dehra Dun.

On the grounds is a lovely 18-hole golf course (green fee men/women ₹800/100); club hire and caddies are available. A taxi to Raj Bhavan from Tallital should cost about ₹250 round-trip, or you can hike 1km by trail.