If you’re interested in the life of Jim Corbett, his former house (built in 1922) at Kaladhungi, 26km southeast of Ramnagar, is now a museum. The British hunter was greatly revered by local people for shooting tigers that had developed a taste for human flesh, but he eventually shot more wildlife with his camera than his gun. You can grab a bus here from either Ramnagar (₹35) or Nainital (₹50), but arranging a car is by far the best means.