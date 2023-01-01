A cable car runs up to popular Snow View at 2270m, which (on clear days) has panoramic Himalayan views, including of Nanda Devi. The ticket office is at the bottom. A highlight of the trip to Snow View is hiking to viewpoints such as Cheena/Naina Peak, 4km away. Local guides may offer to lead you there. If you want to head up for sunrise, recommended if you want snow-capped mountains, taxis charge about ₹500 return.

At the top you’ll find the usual food, souvenir and carnival stalls, as well as a kids’ amusement park. Nearby is Snowview Heritage Hotel, the only place with a bar in Nainital.