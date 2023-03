About 1km uphill from the bus stand, Anasakti Ashram is where Mahatma Gandhi spent two weeks in 1929 pondering and writing Anasakti Yoga. It has a small museum that tells the story of Gandhi’s life through photographs and words. Visit at 6pm to attend nightly prayers in his memory.

You can also stay here overnight from ₹650 in a room with views to the Himalaya.