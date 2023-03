While this small-scale observatory offers night viewing of distant planets and constellations (₹100) from 6.30pm, it's arguably more interesting to drop by early morning (₹50) to get a close-up look at the spectacular 180-degree Himalayan peaks that are framed beautifully here. It's in town on the road up to Anasakti Ashram.

If you want to come first thing in the morning you may need to knock to wake someone up.