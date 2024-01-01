Archaeological Museum

Near the main vehicle entrance to the Diwan-i-Am, and just opposite Akbar's former Treasury, this modest museum showcases pre-Mughal artefacts excavated from Bir Chhabila Tila near Fatehpur Sikri. Highlights include a few remarkably preserved sandstone Jain tirthankars (the 24 holy Jain supreme beings) dating between AD 982 and 1034. No photos allowed.
