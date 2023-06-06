Shop
This magnificent fortified ancient city, 25 miles (40km) west of Agra, was the short-lived capital of the Mughal empire between 1572 and 1585, during the reign of Emperor Akbar. Earlier, Akbar had visited the village of Sikri to consult the Sufi saint Shaikh Salim Chishti, who predicted the birth of an heir to the Mughal throne. When the prophecy came true, Akbar built his new capital here, including a stunning mosque, still in use today, and three palaces, one for each of his favorite wives – one a Hindu, one a Muslim and one a Christian (though Hindu villagers in Sikri dispute these claims).
Fatehpur Sikri
The main sight at Fatehpur Sikri is the stunning imperial complex of pavilions and palaces spread amid a large, abandoned 'city' peppered with Mughal…
Fatehpur Sikri
This beautiful, immense mosque was completed in 1571 and contains elements of Persian and Indian design. The main entrance, at the top of a flight of…
Fatehpur Sikri
Near the main vehicle entrance to the Diwan-i-Am, and just opposite Akbar's former Treasury, this modest museum showcases pre-Mughal artefacts excavated…
