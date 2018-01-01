Welcome to Uttar Pradesh
Aside from iconic Agra, UP is home to Varanasi, India's holiest city, famed for its cremation ghats and vibrant ceremonies along the Ganges River. Stories tell us that Krishna was born in Mathura, while Rama was born in Ayodhya – a place of tragic conflict in modern times that reveals much about the shadow side of the collective Indian psyche. Buddha gave his first sermon in Sarnath and died in Kushinagar, now tranquil pilgrimage destinations. And the Mughals and the Nawabs made their marks as well, leaving behind architectural and gastronomic masterpieces – particularly in Lucknow (and of course Agra). UP offers more than enough to satisfy the senses – and curiosities – of any traveller.
11-Hour Agra Day Tour: Sunrise and Sunset of Taj Mahal
If you are an early bird, you should never miss Taj Mahal at sunrise. We will pick you up at your preferable location in Agra before 5:30am and simply marvel at the spectacular Taj Mahal. Take your time to admire the majestic architecture of Taj Mahal - a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most famous and beautiful buildings in the world. Our professional local guide will reveal all the mysteries of Taj Mahal and its architecture. Even if you have read about it or seen the photos, experiencing Taj Mahal at sunrise in person will always take your breath away. If you prefer later departure time, we will pick you up at your preferable time and location and also start the journey at Taj Mahal. Later on we will visit the nearby Agra Fort that is an amazing building and UNESCO World Heritage Site. This fort in red also features impressive architecture and beautiful pavilions. Our guide will explain to you about all the beautiful palaces inside Agra Fort as well its origin and the history. After Agra Fort, we will visit Baby Taj Mahal - Etmad Ud Daulla's Tomb. The tomb of Itimad-ud-Daulah is also an architectural marvel that is situated on the bank of Yamuna. People also refer it as mini Taj Mahal because it is similar to Minars, the stone work called pietra dura and lattice work. Our Guide will explain its fascinating history and exquisite carving work and architecture.Take a lunch break. After lunch explore Agra art and crafts. Agra has always been known for its leather products and its handicraft variation. In addition to the exclusive products from Agra, you will also be introduced to paintings, pottery, handicrafts and other artist works from different parts of the country.Around 4pm, visit the tomb of Emperor Akbaand and learn more about this greatest Emperor in India history. The last stop is Mehtab Bagh (Moonlight Garden ) for a romantic view of Taj Mahal at sunset. Mahtab Bagh is located across the river Yamuna from Taj Mahal and considered a perfect place to view Taj Mahal without the jostling crowds. You can actually sit in peace and admire the beauty of the monument at sunset. In the meantime, your guide will explain the history of this beautiful garden.If your schedule allows, you have the option of adding Fatehpur Sikri to this tour. Please discuss with you tour for the option.
3-Hour Varanasi Morning Sunrise Boat Tour
Start your day with a morning boat ride at dawn. You have a chance to observe the Hindu way of life along the bank of the Ganges River (Ganga Ghat or Banaras Ghat). Varanasi presents a unique combination of physical, metaphysical and supernatural elements. According to the Hindu mythology, Varanasi liberates soul from human body to the ultimate. It is the Ganga Ghats of Varanasi that complement the concept of divinity. The Ganga Ghats at Varanasi are full of pilgrims who flock to the sacred river to take a dip in the holy Ganges, which is believed to absolve one from all sins. Watching people come down to river in the early morning, taking a bath in the mother Ganga, performing rituals, worshiping the Sun is a unique experience. There are number of temples on the banks of the Ganges River in Varanasi. The old buildings, ashrams and palaces along the river side look as colorful as a rainbow when the sunlight hits them. It is at the Banaras Ghat where we can see life and death together. There are numbers of Ghats alongside Ganges River in Varanasi. There are numbers of Ghats alongside Ganges River in Varanasi. Some of the prominent and popular Ghats at Varanasi are the Dasaswamedh Ghat, Manikarnika Ghat, Harischandra Ghat, Assi Ghat,Shivala Ghat, Man Mandir Ghat, Darbhanga Ghat, Ahilyabai Ghat and the Kedar Ghat. After the boat ride, take a small walk in to the oldest part of Varanasi where is famous for its narrow streets. Stop by the Kashi Vishwnath Temple, also known as Golden Temple, and see the outside of the beautiful temple. After the tour is concluded, we will take you back to your hotel.
Private Full-Day Varanasi Tour with Ganges River Boat Cruise
5:30am - Early Morning Sunrise Boat Ride on GangesAfter pickup from your hotel in Varanasi, proceed to your sunrise boat ride on the Ganges. See the early morning riverside rituals performed on the Ganges, which is a special experience. Observe people lost in prayer, washing themselves and doing their laundry. After the boat ride take a short walking tour of the back alleyways of the old city and have glimpse of Hindus holiest temple the Kashi Vishwanath. 8:30am - Break for Breakfast (at your own expense) 10:00am - Banaras Hindu University (BHU)Explore the biggest campus University in Asia, established in 1916, long regarded as a center of learning. On the campus is Bharat Kala Bhavan, a roomy museum with a wonderful collection of miniature paintings, as well as 12th-century palm-leaf manuscripts, sculptures and local historical displays. 10:30am - New Vishwanath TempleVisit the new Vishwanath Temple, also called the Birla Temple is also located inside the Banaras Hindu University. The temple is devoted to Lord Shiva and it is the exact copy of the original Vishwanath Temple. 11:30am - Mother India Temple (Bharat Mata Mandir)See the Bharat Mata Temple this the only temple dedicated to Mother India built in 1918. The temple has an unusual marble relief map of the Indian subcontinent inside. 12:30pm - Silk Weaving Art of VaranasiVaranasi is known throughout India for its production of very fine silk and Banarasi saris. Varanasi saris are adorned with intricate designs and embellishments making it popular during traditional functions and weddings. The city has flourished as the textile capital of the region and you will watch how this traditional silk work is produced.1:30pm - Lunch Break (at your own expense) Lunch at one of the best local restaurants in the area.2:30pm - Visit SarnathIn Sarnath visit Dhamekh Stupa and the monastery ruins. This where Lord Buddha gave his first sermon. Also, visit the Archaeological Museum, this fully modernized 100-year-old sandstone museum houses wonderfully displayed ancient treasures from the 3rd-century BC. Important: The Archaeological Museum in Sarnath is closed on Fridays. 5:00pm - Evening Aarti Ceremony at the Ganges RiverTake a boat to see the cremation ground then come back to Dashashwamedh Ghat to watch the nightly Ganga Aarti ceremony with fire dancing performed right in front of you. 8pm - Return to Your Hotel
Sunrise or Sunset View of Taj Mahal on Yamuna River Boat Ride
Meet your guide at the meeting point at your selected departure time. Get fitted for a bicycle and helmet and ride for about 1.5km to the departure point of your boat ride, behind the Taj Mahal. Your 30-minute boat ride will commence on Yamuna River, where you can appreciate the magnificence and beauty of the iconic Taj Mahal. Relax, take photos, and appreciate the romantic sunrise or sunset view. You can have up to 5 people on the same boat. After finishing your boat ride, you have the option of visiting the rooftop of a restaurant near Taj Mahal. Otherwise, you will cycle back to the starting point. Hotel pickup and drop-off is not included but can be arranged an at additional cost.
Private Tour: Taj Mahal Sunrise Tour
A chauffeur driven private car will pick you up from your hotel in Agra at 5:30AM in the early morning. After you are introduced to your guide, you will drive to the Taj Mahal - the Seven Wonders of the World and surely the most extravagant expression of love ever created. You will enjoy the most alluring view of Taj Mahal in the relative quiet early morning, shrouded in mists and bathed with a soft morning glow. As its vast marble surfaces fall into the shadow or reflect the sun, the color changes from soft grey and yellow to pearly cream and dazzling white.The Taj Mahal looks milky white in the soft light of early morning. Not only will you witness the magical effects caused by the reflections of the changing colors of the rising sun, but also you will experience the insights about this memorial to Shah Jahan's beloved wife by your guide. After the tour is concluded, we will transfer you to your hotel in Agra.
3-Day Varanasi Exclusive Tour
Day 1: AartiBe picked-up at the airport or railway station and check in to hotel. In the evening, experience the Hindu ritual Aarti. Aartis also refer to the songs sung in praise of the deity, when offering of lamps is being offered. Hindus in India worship the river Ganges as goddess. Every evening in Varanasi, aarti is performed at the Dashashwamedh ghat. We can watch it from the Ghat or from the waterside in a boat. It is a beautiful, resonant, and majestic spectacle with a very precise choreography involving rituals performed by several priests with the sound of bells, drums, cymbals, and Sanskrit mantras.Day 2: Morning Boat RideStart your next day with a morning boat ride at the dawn. Boating in the Ganges at the sunrise in Varanasi is one of the main attractions. Observe Hindu’s way of life on the bank of the river Ganges. There are number of temples on the bank of the Ganges River in Varanasi. It is at the Ganga Ghats [Banaras Ghat] where you can see life and death together. There are numbers of Ghat alongside Ganges river in Varanasi where you can see Hindu cremation as well. Some of the prominent and popular Ghats at Varanasi are the Dasaswamedh Ghat, Manikarnika Ghat, Harischandra Ghat, Assi Ghat,Shivala Ghat, Man Mandir Ghat, Darbhanga Ghat, Ahilyabai Ghat and Kedar Ghat. After the boat ride take a small walk in to the oldest part of Varanasi, famous for its narrow street. Visit Kashi Vishwnath Temple area, also known as the Golden Temple. (The temple itself is open to Hindu only)After breakfast, drive to Sarnath, approximately 10km (6.2ml) from Varanasi City. Varanasi is where the Buddha chose to deliver his first sermon in a Deer Park. It makes Sarnath one of the most venerated Buddhist places. Besides Buddhism, Sarnath is also connected with Jainism. There are many Buddhist monuments and edifices at Sarnath. The main attractions of Sarnath are Archaeological and Excavation Area (Sarnath, Deer park), Chaukhandi Stupa, Dhammek Stupa (Dhamekha Stupa), Dharmarajika Stupa, Mulagandhakuti Vihara, Ashoka Pillar (Ashokan Lion Pillar), Ashokan Lion-Capital (the national emblem of India) and the Archeological Museum. Day 3: City TourAfter breakfast, drive to Banaras Hinu University, and visit the Indian art museum Bharat Kala Bhawan and New Kashi Vishwnath Temple. Other important points to see in city include the Durga Temple (monkey temple), Tulasi Manas Temple, Bharat Mata Temple (Mother India Temple).