11-Hour Agra Day Tour: Sunrise and Sunset of Taj Mahal

If you are an early bird, you should never miss Taj Mahal at sunrise. We will pick you up at your preferable location in Agra before 5:30am and simply marvel at the spectacular Taj Mahal. Take your time to admire the majestic architecture of Taj Mahal - a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most famous and beautiful buildings in the world. Our professional local guide will reveal all the mysteries of Taj Mahal and its architecture. Even if you have read about it or seen the photos, experiencing Taj Mahal at sunrise in person will always take your breath away. If you prefer later departure time, we will pick you up at your preferable time and location and also start the journey at Taj Mahal. Later on we will visit the nearby Agra Fort that is an amazing building and UNESCO World Heritage Site. This fort in red also features impressive architecture and beautiful pavilions. Our guide will explain to you about all the beautiful palaces inside Agra Fort as well its origin and the history. After Agra Fort, we will visit Baby Taj Mahal - Etmad Ud Daulla's Tomb. The tomb of Itimad-ud-Daulah is also an architectural marvel that is situated on the bank of Yamuna. People also refer it as mini Taj Mahal because it is similar to Minars, the stone work called pietra dura and lattice work. Our Guide will explain its fascinating history and exquisite carving work and architecture.Take a lunch break. After lunch explore Agra art and crafts. Agra has always been known for its leather products and its handicraft variation. In addition to the exclusive products from Agra, you will also be introduced to paintings, pottery, handicrafts and other artist works from different parts of the country.Around 4pm, visit the tomb of Emperor Akbaand and learn more about this greatest Emperor in India history. The last stop is Mehtab Bagh (Moonlight Garden ) for a romantic view of Taj Mahal at sunset. Mahtab Bagh is located across the river Yamuna from Taj Mahal and considered a perfect place to view Taj Mahal without the jostling crowds. You can actually sit in peace and admire the beauty of the monument at sunset. In the meantime, your guide will explain the history of this beautiful garden.If your schedule allows, you have the option of adding Fatehpur Sikri to this tour. Please discuss with you tour for the option.