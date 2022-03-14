Shop
The town of Vrindavan is where the young Krishna is said to have grown up. Pilgrims flock here from all over India and, as it's the centre of the Hare Krishna community, from all over the world. Dozens of temples, old and modern, dot the interesting backstreets and come in all shapes and sizes, making a visit here more than just your average temple-hop.
Krishna Balaram Temple Complex
Vrindavan
The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (www.iskcon.org), also known as the Hare Krishnas, is based at the Krishna Balaram temple complex…
Vrindavan
The largest temple in Vrindavan, this is dedicated to the god Vishnu (of whom Krishna was an avatar). It's built in a South Indian Dravidian style, and…
Vrindavan
Surrounded by an orchard filled with twisted tulsi (holy basil) trees that are decorated with votive threads and red powder, it's believed that Krishna…
Vrindavan
This 10-storey white marble temple, a fairy-tale-castle lookalike, has an endearingly amateurish collection of animated puppets and dioramas on the ground…
Vrindavan
This cavernous, red-sandstone temple, built in 1590 by Raja Man Singh of Amber, has 'bells' carved on its pillars. The resident monkeys here are…
Vrindavan
Set atop a hill and marked by three sandstone towers of varying size and shape, this is the oldest temple in Vrindavan, built in 1580. The main entrance…
Vrindavan
When complete, this Hindu temple should be the tallest religious monument in the world, at around 700ft tall. Construction is underway but will take years.
Vrindavan
Dedicated to Radha, Krishna's consort and true love, this unique temple combines elements of Hindu and Muslim architecture.
