The multidomed red-and-white water palace, Neermahal lies empty but shimmering on its own boggy island in Rudra Sagar Lake. Like its counterpart in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, this was a princely exercise in aesthetics, in which craftspeople built a summer palace of luxury for the Tripura royals in a blend of Hindu and Islamic styles. Neermahal was inaugurated by the Bengali Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in 1930. The waterborne approach by slow motor-boat is a delightful part of visiting.