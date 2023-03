Of the four Hindu temples around the fringes of the Ujjayanta Palace compound, the most fanciful is the Jagannath Mandir, consecrated to an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Its massive sculptured portico leads into a complex with wedding-cake architecture painted in ice-cream-sundae colours.

There's a small menagerie of sculpted beasts in the first courtyard and a series of dioramas along the north side of the compound.