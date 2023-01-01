Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary

An 18-sq-km patch of forest south of Agartala, Sepahijala contains a lake that is a popular weekend picnic and boating spot, and an open-air zoo (adult/child/camera/parking ₹12/8/20/20) where you can see a range of Indian felines and Himalayan black bears in cages and small enclosures. The zoo is a 4km drive into the forest from the sanctuary entrance, which is 23km from Agartala on NH8. All transport from Agartala to Udaipur or Melaghar passes the sanctuary gates.

Part of the wildlife sanctuary is designated as the Clouded Leopard National Park: there are several clouded leopards in the zoo and they have the biggest enclosures, but that makes them invisible in the trees.