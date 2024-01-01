Sri Laxminarayan Mandir

One of Agartala's most prominent Hindu temples, this shrine is dedicated to Narayan, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, and the goddess Laxmi. The imposing structure flanks the main entrance to the Ujjayanta Palace, and there are picturesque lake-and-palace views from the north end of its compound.
