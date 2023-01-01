Ujjayanta Palace

Agartala’s centrepiece is this striking, dome-capped palace, fronted by two reflecting lakes and housing the large, outstanding Tripura State Museum. The museum's colourful, well-displayed galleries exhibit the arts, crafts, cultures, history and monuments of Tripura and the rest of the Northeast, with some interesting historical features such as a room on the Bangladesh War of Independence in 1971.

The whitewashed 1901 palace was designed in a combination of Greek, Roman and Mughal styles by Sir Alexander Martin for Maharaja Radha Kishore, and he and his successors ruled from here until Tripura's accession to the Indian union post-Independence.