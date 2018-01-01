Welcome to The Western Ghats
2-Night Private Tour: Masinagudi National Park Wildlife Tour from Coimbatore
Day 01: Coimbatore - Masinagudi (Mudumalai) [L,D]You will be picked up from Coimbatore International Airport or Railway Station and then transferred to Masinagudi. Check in to one of the best rated resort that we arrange for you and relax for the rest of the day. Lunch and dinner at the resort. Overnight stay at the resort.Day 02: Mudumalai [B, L, D]After breakfast go for a sightseeing tour at Mudumalai National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.The protected area is home to several endangered and vulnerable species including Indian elephant, Bengal tiger, gaur and Indian leopard. For bird lovers, there are as many as 266 species of birds are found in the sanctuary and the forest is a haven so keep your binoculars handy. Some of the birds that can be sighted in the sanctuary include the Indian White Rumped Vulture, which has been declared as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and the long billed vulture. Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner are included. Overnight stay at the resort.Day 03: Masinagudi - Coimbatore [B]There is no itinerary planned for the day. After breakfast check out from the resort. Drive to Coimbatore International Airport or Railway Station.
Dhyanalinga Temple Private Tour from Coimbatore
Pick-up at your Coimbatore hotel, Travel through the Velliangiri Hills — widely considered among the most spiritually significant peaks in the world. Dhyana in the Sanskrit language, means meditation and linga means form,The Dhyanalinga is set amidst the lush dense forests at the foothills of the Velliangiri Mountains, the first of its kind to be completed in over 2000 years. The Dhyanalinga is a powerful and unique energy-form, representing the distilled essence of yogic sciences. The Dhyanalinga offers a unique meditative space that does not ascribe to any particular faith or belief system, or require any rituals, prayers, or worship. "Just sitting silently for a few minutes within the sphere of Dhyanalinga is enough to make even those unaware of meditation experience a state of deep meditativeness" - SadhguruAfter the visit you will be dropped at your hotel Coimbatore
Visit: Isha Yoga Center& Adiyogi Shiva in Coimbatore
Your tour begins with pickup from your Hotel (or) Airport in Coimbatore, by our experienced professional driver with well maintained air-conditioned vehicle, reach roughly 1hour 30 minutes start discovering the indigenous arts and spend your time by doing meditation in Dhyanalinga Temple to understand the feeling of inner immense energy, after that continue to enhance your experience at where Adiyoga Shiva Yoga Statue was consecrated, it was built by the Isha foundation and weighs around 500 tonnes. The statue is for inspiring and promoting yoga, and is named Adiyogi, which means “the first yogi”, because Shiva is known as the originator of yoga. The height of the statue, 112 feet, symbolizes the 112 possibilities to attain to liberation, that are mentioned in yogic culture. The tour will be concluded with drop-off at your Hotel (or) Airport in Coimbatore.
Trip to Kasthuri Sreenivasan Trust 'Art Gallery and Textile Museum' in Coimbatore
Begin your excursion with pickup from your hotel by our experienced professional driver with well maintained air-conditioned vehicle, Get a unique perspective at the Textile Museum, Which has display on different types of handlooms from across the country and unusual fibre like banana and pineapple. You can also find collection of Saxony wheel, Jurgen spins wheel, tackle spinning, Egyptian spins, Chinese silk weaving, early Egyptian spinning, an Egyptian painting showing spinning and weaving, Leonard DA Vinci’s spinning wheel, and much more are displayed. Continue to visit in the Art Gallery on the other hand, houses traditional Indian art including Thanjavur paintings that are almost a century old. Overseas art from across the world is also on prominent display. A part of the gallery is dedicated for modern painters to exhibit their works. After visits drop-off at your hotel.
Trip to an architectural marvel temple of 'Arulmigu Patteeswarar Swamy ' in Coimbatore
Begin your trip with pickup from your hotel by our experienced professional driver with well maintained air-conditioned vehicle,Get an unique perspective on carvings of the various manifestations of Shiva and the ceiling has series of stone chains in the pillars, at the famous Kanaka Sabha presents a unique collection of Stone sculpture carvings, which is not found elsewhere. It has two rows of ten big pillars with exquisite carvings of manifestations of Siva and in terraced roof has series of stone-chains with a numerously pedaled lotus at the centre. When you inspect the smaller pillars in temple, find large number of mythological carvings representing Shiva in his various forms. Then another must visit attraction is the Car (Kovil Ther) has fine wooden carvings which attract everyone eyes, After discovered you will be drop off at your hotel in Coimbatore.
Local Food Tour to Shree Anandhaas and Shree Annapoorna in Coimbatore
Your tour begins with pickup from your hotel at convenient time by our experienced professional driver with well maintained air conditioned private vehicle, based on your hotel location you will be start visiting local restaurants one after another (Shree Anandhaas & Shree Annapoorna) which is nearer, these restaurants are opened from morning to till night so you have options to choose your convenient time, there are various options of food items are available in the menu card, depends on time you arrive, you can choose food items according your wishes, also try to taste speciality each restaurant, after visits you will be drop-off at your hotel.