A pristine 958-sq-km reserve of tropical jungle, shola forest and grassland rising to 2400m in the Western Ghats and spilling over into Kerala between Kodaikanal and Coimbatore, Anamalai Tiger Reserve is well off most tourists' radar. On government-run guided hikes or jungle minibus 'safaris', you might well see elephants, peacocks, spotted deer, lion-tailed macaques, langurs and crocodiles. Other elusive, endangered inhabitants include leopards and around 30 tigers. It's been a designated tiger reserve since 2007.