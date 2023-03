Around 1.5km northwest of town, this KDHP-owned museum is a demo model of a working tea factory, but still shows the basic process, along with a collection of relics from the British era including photographs and a 1905 tea-roller (skip the disappointingly bizarre factory demonstration). The walk to/from Munnar follows a busy road with views across tea plantations; autorickshaws charge ₹25 from the bazaar.