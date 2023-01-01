Eravikulam National Park

Around 11km north of Munnar, Eravikulam's 97 sq km of grasslands and shola conceal the world's largest population of endangered, but almost tame, Nilgiri tahr; 700 to 800 of these mountain goats roam its wilds. Safari buses take you into the Rajamala tourist zone where the likelihood of sightings is high. The park also hosts Anamudi, South India's highest peak (2695m), though it was closed to climbers at the time of research, as were all Eravikulam treks (these may reopen).

From Munnar, taxis cost ₹800 return with a couple of en-route stops; government buses take you the final 4km from the checkpoint.