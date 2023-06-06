Shop
The rolling hills around Munnar, South India's largest tea-growing region, are carpeted in emerald-green tea plantations, contoured, clipped and sculpted like ornamental hedges. The low Western Ghats scenery is magnificent – you’re often up above the clouds watching veils of mist clinging to mountaintops. Munnar itself is a traffic-clogged administration hub, not unlike a North Indian hill station, but wander just a few miles out and you'll be engulfed in a sea of a thousand shades of green.
Around 1.5km northwest of town, this KDHP-owned museum is a demo model of a working tea factory, but still shows the basic process, along with a…
One of several working local tea factories open to the public, Lockhart dates from 1879 and sits 10km southeast of Munnar. Guided factory tours explain…
Now housing Tata offices, this pale-yellow 20th-century building was Munnar's train station during the colonial era and part of the Kundala Valley Light…
Constructed in neo-Gothic style in 1911, with granite imported from the UK, Munnar's oldest church contains a series of plaques commemorating prominent…
A central Hindu temple towards the north end of Munnar.
Munnar's main mosque, at the north end of town.
Munnar's main church, overlooking the bazaar.
Landmark statue in Munnar's central bazaar.
