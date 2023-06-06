Munnar

Road in fog at the Top station in Munnar

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

The rolling hills around Munnar, South India's largest tea-growing region, are carpeted in emerald-green tea plantations, contoured, clipped and sculpted like ornamental hedges. The low Western Ghats scenery is magnificent – you’re often up above the clouds watching veils of mist clinging to mountaintops. Munnar itself is a traffic-clogged administration hub, not unlike a North Indian hill station, but wander just a few miles out and you'll be engulfed in a sea of a thousand shades of green.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Tea Museum

    Tea Museum

    Munnar

    Around 1.5km northwest of town, this KDHP-owned museum is a demo model of a working tea factory, but still shows the basic process, along with a…

  • Lockhart Tea Factory

    Lockhart Tea Factory

    Munnar

    One of several working local tea factories open to the public, Lockhart dates from 1879 and sits 10km southeast of Munnar. Guided factory tours explain…

  • Old Train Station

    Old Train Station

    Munnar

    Now housing Tata offices, this pale-yellow 20th-century building was Munnar's train station during the colonial era and part of the Kundala Valley Light…

  • CSI Christ Church

    CSI Christ Church

    Munnar

    Constructed in neo-Gothic style in 1911, with granite imported from the UK, Munnar's oldest church contains a series of plaques commemorating prominent…

  • Temple

    Temple

    Munnar

    A central Hindu temple towards the north end of Munnar.

  • Mosque

    Mosque

    Munnar

    Munnar's main mosque, at the north end of town.

Articles

Latest stories from Munnar

Yellow motorized rickshaws and pedestrians move down the street in front of a movie theater in Chennai plastered with movie posters, including a large multi-story ad featuring a male movie star with long hair and traditional Indian costume.

Art

Bollywood and beyond: South India filming locations

Sep 26, 2019 • 5 min read

