Tribal Research Centre Museum

If you're interested in the Nilgiris' tribal communities you'll love this slightly scruffy, erratically open museum, with its fascinating exhibits on Nilgiri and other Tamil Nadu tribal groups (including model huts) and its fantastic artefacts (like the skulls of buffalo sacrificed at Toda funerals). Detailed English-language descriptions are good. It's just southwest of Muthorai Palada (M Palada), 10km southwest of Ooty en route to Avalanche and served by frequent buses.