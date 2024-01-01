Doddabetta

Ooty (Udhagamandalam)

About 7km east of Ooty, Doddabetta is the highest point (2633m) in the Nilgiris. On clear days, it's one of the best viewpoints around; go early for a better chance of mist-free views. Kotagiri buses will drop you at the Doddabetta junction, then it's a steep 3km walk or a quick jeep ride. Taxis do return trips from Charring Cross (₹700).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

    Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

    16.17 MILES

    In the foothills of the Nilgiris, this newly enlarged 765-sq-km wildlife reserve is like a classical Indian landscape painting given life, with chital…

    Botanical Gardens

    2.07 MILES

    Established in 1848, these pretty 22-hectare gardens are a living gallery of the Nilgiris' natural flora. Keep an eye out for a typical Toda mund (village…

  • Bandipur National Park

    Bandipur National Park

    19.04 MILES

    This park covers 880 sq km and was once the Mysore maharajas’ private wildlife reserve. It's noted for herds of gaurs (Indian bison), chitals (spotted…

  • Tribal Research Centre Museum

    Tribal Research Centre Museum

    5.52 MILES

    If you're interested in the Nilgiris' tribal communities you'll love this slightly scruffy, erratically open museum, with its fascinating exhibits on…

  • Sullivan Memorial

    Sullivan Memorial

    8.62 MILES

    Just 2km north of Kotagiri centre, the house built in 1819 by Ooty founder John Sullivan has been refurbished in bright red and filled with fascinating…

    St Stephen’s Church

    2.46 MILES

    Perched above Ooty's centre, immaculate pale-yellow St Stephen’s, built in 1829, is the Nilgiris' oldest church. It has lovely stained glass, huge wooden…

  • Nilgiri Library

    Nilgiri Library

    2.34 MILES

    This quaint little haven in a crumbling, earthy-red 1867 building houses more than 30,000 books, including rare titles on the Nilgiris and hill tribes,…

  • Elephant Camp

    Elephant Camp

    16 MILES

    In mornings and evenings you can see the reserve's working elephants being fed at the elephant camp just east of the Mudumalai reception centre, where you…

