Thar Heritage Museum

This private museum has an intriguing assortment of Jaisalmer artefacts, from turbans, musical instruments, fossils and kitchen equipment, to displays on birth, marriage, death and opium customs. It’s brought alive by the guided tour you’ll get from its founder, local historian and folklorist LN Khatri. Look for the snakes and ladders game that acts as a teaching guide to Hinduism’s spiritual journey. If the door is locked you’ll find Mr Khatri at his shop, Desert Handicrafts Emporium, on Court Rd.