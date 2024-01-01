This 18th-century haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) has an amazing, distinctive shape. It’s narrow for the first floors, and then the top storey spreads out into a mass of carving, with graceful arched balconies surmounted by pale-blue cupolas. The beautifully arched roof has superb carved brackets in the form of peacocks.
Salim Singh-ki-Haveli
Jaisalmer
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.27 MILES
Jaisalmer’s fort is a living urban centre, with about 3000 people residing within its walls. It is honeycombed with narrow winding lanes, lined with…
0.2 MILES
Towering over the fort’s main square, and partly built on top of the Hawa Pol (the fourth fort gate), is the former rulers’ elegant seven-storey palace…
0.21 MILES
The biggest fish in the haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) pond is Patwa-ki-Haveli, which towers over a narrow lane, its intricate…
Kothari’s Patwa-ki-Haveli Museum
0.21 MILES
The first of the five sections of Patwa-ki-Haveli is opened as the privately owned Kothari’s Patwa Haveli Museum, which richly evokes 19th-century life.
0.28 MILES
Within the fort walls is a maze-like, interconnecting treasure trove of seven beautiful yellow sandstone Jain temples, dating from the 15th and 16th…
26.03 MILES
The silky Sam dunes, 41km west of Jaisalmer along a good sealed road, are one of the most popular excursions from the city. About 2km long, the dunes are…
Desert Cultural Centre & Museum
0.28 MILES
This interesting little museum tells the history of Rajasthan’s princely states and has exhibits on traditional Rajasthani culture. Features include…
0.39 MILES
This private museum has an intriguing assortment of Jaisalmer artefacts, from turbans, musical instruments, fossils and kitchen equipment, to displays on…
Nearby Jaisalmer attractions
0.2 MILES
Towering over the fort’s main square, and partly built on top of the Hawa Pol (the fourth fort gate), is the former rulers’ elegant seven-storey palace…
0.21 MILES
The biggest fish in the haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) pond is Patwa-ki-Haveli, which towers over a narrow lane, its intricate…
3. Kothari’s Patwa-ki-Haveli Museum
0.21 MILES
The first of the five sections of Patwa-ki-Haveli is opened as the privately owned Kothari’s Patwa Haveli Museum, which richly evokes 19th-century life.
0.23 MILES
The Hindu Laxmi Narayan Temple, in the centre of the fort, is simpler than the Jain temples here and has a brightly decorated dome. Devotees offer grain,…
0.25 MILES
This 450-year-old haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence), once belonging to Brahmin priests that advised the maharajah, now houses an…
0.26 MILES
This late-19th-century haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence), once used as the prime minister’s house, is still partly inhabited. It has an…
0.27 MILES
Jaisalmer’s fort is a living urban centre, with about 3000 people residing within its walls. It is honeycombed with narrow winding lanes, lined with…
0.28 MILES
This small 16th-century Hindu temple inside the fort is devoted to Surya, the sun god.