Salim Singh-ki-Haveli

Jaisalmer

This 18th-century haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) has an amazing, distinctive shape. It’s narrow for the first floors, and then the top storey spreads out into a mass of carving, with graceful arched balconies surmounted by pale-blue cupolas. The beautifully arched roof has superb carved brackets in the form of peacocks.

