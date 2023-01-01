Nathmal-ki-Haveli

This late-19th-century haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence), once used as the prime minister’s house, is still partly inhabited. It has an extraordinary exterior, dripping with carvings, and the 1st floor has decorative paintings using gold leaf. The left and right wings were the work of two brothers, whose competitive spirits apparently produced this virtuoso work – the two sides are similar, but not identical. Sandstone elephants guard the entrance to what is effectively a shop.