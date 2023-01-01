Sagar Talao Group

If you have time, this group of handsome buildings is worth a detour between Mandu village and Rewa Kund. The main ones are Malik Mughith's Mosque, built by Mahmud Khilji's father in 1432 using carvings from earlier Hindu buildings; a large, courtyarded caravanserai (1437); the Dai-ki-Chhoti Bahen-ka-Mahal (Wetnurse's Younger Sister's Palace), actually a striking octagonal domed tomb on a raised platform; and the Dai-ka-Mahal (Wetnurse's Palace), another domed tomb, on an arcaded platform that also supports a mosque.

If coming from the village, turn left 200m after the Malwa Resort hotel and the buildings soon appear on the right.