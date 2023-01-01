On the way down from the palace to the ghats, a small doorway announces the NGO Rehwa Society, a craft cooperative where profits are ploughed back into the education, housing and welfare of the weavers and their families. A local school, run entirely by Rehwa, is behind the workshop. Maheshwar saris, which have recently been trademarked to the town, are famous for their unique weave and simple, geometric patterns.

You can watch the weavers at work – it's a hypnotic experience – and buy shawls (from ₹2100), saris (₹4000 to ₹13,000), scarves (₹1100 to ₹2500) and fabrics made from silk, cotton and wool. There are also volunteer possibilities here.