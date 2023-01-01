Down to the right of the ramp descending towards the ghats are the chhatris (cenotaphs) of Ahilyabai and Vithoji Rao, a Holkar prince who was trampled to death by elephants in 1801 on orders of his enemies during an inter-Maratha conflict. Ahilyabai's chhatri, the larger and more elaborate of the two, with fine stone carving, is known as the Ahilyeshwar Temple. It contains a small statue of the queen, wearing a sari, with a Shiva lingam in front of her.