Baz Bahadur (r 1555–61) was the last independent ruler of Mandu. His palace, a curious mix of Rajasthani and Mughal styles, was built in 1508–09 by the Khilji sultan Nasir-ud-Din. Baz Bahadur supposedly took a liking to it because of his infatuation with the singing shepherdess Rupmati who, according to legend, used to frequent the nearby Rewa Kund.

The palace got its water supply by means of a water lift at the tank's northern end.