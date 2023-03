Running along the banks of the holy Narmada River and shadowed by the daunting walls of the fort, the ghats are the life and spiritual soul of the town. At dawn and dusk locals and pilgrims alike light candles and make puja (offerings) to the river and the atmosphere can be magical. During festivals thousands of pilgrims come here for puja.

Boat rides along the river are available (from ₹200 per boat).