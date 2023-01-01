Maheshwar is dominated by its fort, whose huge ramparts, towering above the river ghats, were built by Emperor Akbar. The Maheshwar Palace and several temples within the fort were added by Queen Ahilyabai in the 18th century. The palace is part public courtyards, part posh hotel. During daylight hours small parts of the complex (the gardens and a tiny one-room museum dedicated to the queen) are open to the public, but come sunset the imposing wooden gates are closed.