A pleasant 4km cycle south of Mandu village brings you to the Rewa Kund tank and the two monuments of the Rewa Kund Group, Baz Bahadur's Palace and Rupmati's Pavilion – all infused with the legends of sultan Baz Bahadur and his shepherdess beloved, Rupmati. The ticket office is opposite the tank, just before Baz Bahadur’s Palace.