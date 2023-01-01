Jain Temple

Entered through a kaleidoscopic potpourri of a gate, this complex is a splash of kitsch among the Islamic monuments. The temples feature marble, silver and gold tirthankars (the 24 great Jain teachers) with jade eyes, and at the far right-hand end is a theme-park-like museum with a walk-on model of the Shatrunjaya hilltop temple complex in Gujarat. In its colourful murals, bears devour sinners’ arms, demons poke out their eyes, and men and women are tied together and burnt.

You'll probably have to ask around for someone to open the museum.