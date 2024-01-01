Saturday Haat

Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh

This colourful weekly haat (market), behind the Jama Masjid, is similar to ones held in many central Indian areas with a tribal population. Adivasis (tribal people) walk kilometres to buy and sell goods ranging from mountains of red chillies to dried mahua (a flower used to make a potent liquor of the same name).

  • Royal Enclave

    Royal Enclave

    0.52 MILES

    The Royal Enclave is the largest group of monuments, with several beautiful buildings from the 15th- and 16th-century Ghuri and Khilji dynasties set near…

  • Chhatris

    Chhatris

    17.26 MILES

    Down to the right of the ramp descending towards the ghats are the chhatris (cenotaphs) of Ahilyabai and Vithoji Rao, a Holkar prince who was trampled to…

  • Ghats

    Ghats

    17.28 MILES

    Running along the banks of the holy Narmada River and shadowed by the daunting walls of the fort, the ghats are the life and spiritual soul of the town…

  • Rewa Kund Group

    Rewa Kund Group

    2.54 MILES

    A pleasant 4km cycle south of Mandu village brings you to the Rewa Kund tank and the two monuments of the Rewa Kund Group, Baz Bahadur's Palace and…

  • Village Group

    Village Group

    0.04 MILES

    This group, straddling the main road in the centre of the village, comprises three grand edifices constructed in the 15th-century by the Ghuri and Khilji…

  • Rupmati’s Pavilion

    Rupmati’s Pavilion

    2.69 MILES

    Standing at the top of an escarpment falling 366m to the plains, Rupmati’s Pavilion has a delicacy of design and beauty of location unmatched by Mandu's…

  • Jama Masjid

    Jama Masjid

    0.05 MILES

    Entered by a flight of steps leading to a 17m-high domed porch, this disused red-stone mosque dominates Mandu village centre. Hoshang Shah begun its…

  • Jahaz Mahal

    Jahaz Mahal

    0.59 MILES

    Dating from the 15th century, this is the most famous building in Mandu. Built on a narrow strip of land between Munja and Kapoor tanks, with an upper…

