The small Chaturbhuja Temple (c 1100) anticipates Duladeo and its flaws, but has a fine 2.7m-high, four-armed statue of Vishnu in the sanctum. It is Khajuraho’s only developed temple without erotic sculptures.

It's 1.7km past Duladeo: go through Jatkara village and turn left at the T-junction 350m later.