Erotic carvings on Devi Jagadambi Temple.

Mark Read

India's most titillating town is famed far and wide for the erotic stone carvings that swathe Khajuraho’s three groups of World Heritage–listed temples. The Western Group of temples, in particular, contains some stunning sculptures that together make up some of the finest temple art in the world.

  • LAKSHMANA TEMPLE: Facade.Western Group, Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, India 1368163449 building, hindus, lakshmana, locations, madhya, outdoor, buildings, color, colour, daytime, exterior, exteriors, group, heritage, hindu, historic, historical, indian, outside, pradesh, site, temple, temples, travels, unesco, western, world

    Lakshmana Temple

    Khajuraho

    The large Lakshmana Temple took 20 years to build and was completed in about AD 954 during the reign of Dhanga, according to an inscription in its mandapa…

  • India, Madhya Pradesh, Khajuraho, Vishvanath Temple dating from the 10th Century. (Photo by: Eye Ubiquitous/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

    Vishvanath Temple

    Khajuraho

    Believed to have been built in 1002, the Vishvanath Temple anticipates the plan and style of the Kandariya-Mahadev Temple. Dedicated to Shiva, it's a…

  • Kandariya-Mahadev Temple

    Kandariya-Mahadev Temple

    Khajuraho

    The 30.5m-long Kandariya-Mahadev, built between 1025 and 1050, is the largest Western Group temple and represents the high point of Chandela architecture…

  • Western Group

    Western Group

    Khajuraho

    Khajuraho’s most striking and best-preserved temples are those within the fenced-off section of the Western Group. An Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)…

  • Parsvanath Temple

    Parsvanath Temple

    Khajuraho

    While not competing in size or erotica with the Western Group temples, this largest of the Jain temples in the walled enclosure is notable for the…

  • Chitragupta Temple

    Chitragupta Temple

    Khajuraho

    The Chitragupta Temple (1000–25) is unique in Khajuraho – and rare among North Indian temples – in being dedicated to the sun god Surya. While its…

  • Raneh Falls

    Raneh Falls

    Khajuraho

    Raneh Falls, a series of waterfalls in a 30m-deep canyon carved by the Ken River, 21km east of Khajuraho, is a worthwhile nature excursion, especially…

  • Matangesvara Temple

    Matangesvara Temple

    Khajuraho

    Right next to the Lakshmana Temple but separated from it by the enclosure fence, Matangesvara is the only temple in the Western Group still in everyday…

