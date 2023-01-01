Parsvanath Temple

While not competing in size or erotica with the Western Group temples, this largest of the Jain temples in the walled enclosure is notable for the exceptional precision of its construction, as well as for its sculptural beauty. Some of the best preserved examples of Khajuraho’s most famous images can be seen here, including the woman removing a thorn from her foot and another applying eye make-up, both on the southern side.

Although the temple was originally dedicated to Adinath, a jet-black image of Parsvanath was substituted about a century ago. An inscription on the mahamandapa (main hall) doorway and its similarities with the Lakshmana Temple date it to AD 950–70.