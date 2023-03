The granite Brahma Temple, with its sandstone sikhara (temple spire) overlooking Narora Sagar, is one of the oldest in Khajuraho, dating from about AD 900. Inside is an unusual Shiva lingam with four faces (which led to the temple being incorrectly named after the four-faced Brahma) – but the image of Vishnu above the sanctum doorway reveals its original dedication to Vishnu.