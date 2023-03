The Vamana Temple (1050–75), 300m north of the old village, is dedicated to the dwarf incarnation of Vishnu. It has quirky touches such as elephants protruding from the walls, but its sikhara is devoid of subsidiary spires and there are few erotic scenes.

Its roofed mahamandapa (main hall) is an anomaly in Khajuraho but typical among medieval west Indian temples.