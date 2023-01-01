Raneh Falls, a series of waterfalls in a 30m-deep canyon carved by the Ken River, 21km east of Khajuraho, is a worthwhile nature excursion, especially after rain, when the water tumbles over the rocks in a churning mass.

A round-trip by autorickshaw/taxi from Khajuraho costs ₹500/1000. The ticket office is 3km before the falls viewing point. From the falls (except during monsoon) you can ride or drive a further 5km into Ken Gharial Sanctuary to see gharials, critically endangered elegant crocodilians with long, slender snouts that feed exclusively on fish.