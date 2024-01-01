The Duladeo Temple, dedicated to Shiva and set among well-tended gardens just above a small river, is Khajuraho's youngest temple, dating to 1100–50. Its relatively wooden, repetitive carvings suggest that Khajuraho’s sculptors had passed their artistic peak by this point, although they had certainly lost none of their zeal for eroticism.
Duladeo Temple
Khajuraho
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.11 MILES
The large Lakshmana Temple took 20 years to build and was completed in about AD 954 during the reign of Dhanga, according to an inscription in its mandapa…
1.23 MILES
The 30.5m-long Kandariya-Mahadev, built between 1025 and 1050, is the largest Western Group temple and represents the high point of Chandela architecture…
1.08 MILES
Khajuraho’s most striking and best-preserved temples are those within the fenced-off section of the Western Group. An Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)…
1.16 MILES
Believed to have been built in 1002, the Vishvanath Temple anticipates the plan and style of the Kandariya-Mahadev Temple. Dedicated to Shiva, it's a…
8.91 MILES
Tigers are making a comeback after being reintroduced in 2009 to Panna Tiger Reserve from other Madhya Pradesh reserves; there are now thought to be more…
0.5 MILES
While not competing in size or erotica with the Western Group temples, this largest of the Jain temples in the walled enclosure is notable for the…
1.28 MILES
The Chitragupta Temple (1000–25) is unique in Khajuraho – and rare among North Indian temples – in being dedicated to the sun god Surya. While its…
1.24 MILES
Devi Jagadamba was originally dedicated to Vishnu, but later to Parvati and then Kali. The carvings include sardulas accompanied by Vishnu, surasundaris …
Nearby Khajuraho attractions
0.47 MILES
Shantinath, a mixture of old and modern construction, is the main place of worship in the Jain group. It has a collection of components from older temples…
0.5 MILES
While not competing in size or erotica with the Western Group temples, this largest of the Jain temples in the walled enclosure is notable for the…
0.5 MILES
Located between the old village and the Jain Enclosure, the small Jain Ghantai Temple is named after the ghanta (chain and bell) decorations on its…
0.51 MILES
The late-11th-century Adinath has been partially restored over the centuries. With fine carvings on its three bands of sculptures, it’s similar to…
0.67 MILES
The 700m track to Bijamandala veers left (signposted) 200m before you reach Chaturbhuja Temple. This is the excavated mound of an 11th-century temple,…
0.67 MILES
If you're ready to deal with requests from local children for pens, money or your bicycle, then a stroll or ride around the streets of the old village can…
0.7 MILES
The granite Brahma Temple, with its sandstone sikhara (temple spire) overlooking Narora Sagar, is one of the oldest in Khajuraho, dating from about AD 900…
0.75 MILES
Resembling the Chaturbhuja Temple in the Southern Group, the Javari Temple (1075–1100) stands just north of the old village. It’s dedicated to Vishnu and…