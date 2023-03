The 700m track to Bijamandala veers left (signposted) 200m before you reach Chaturbhuja Temple. This is the excavated mound of an 11th-century temple, dedicated to Shiva (judging by the white marble lingam at the apex of the mound).

There are remnants of a small-scale frieze with elephants and dancers, but unfinished carvings were also excavated, suggesting what would have been Khajuraho’s largest temple was abandoned as resources flagged.