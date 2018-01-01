8-Day Khajuraho Kamasutra Tour with Jaipur and Agra from New Delhi

Day 1: Delhi ArrivelArrive at Delhi Airport and transfer to your hotel by private vehicle.Day 2: Delhi City Tour (B, L)9am: Start your tour with a trip to Old Delhi and Jama Masjid; this immense mosque is both the largest in India and the final built by Shah Jahan with a courtyard capable of holding 25,000 devotees.1pm: Lunch break.2pm: In the afternoon, visit New Delhi and the Qutab Minar Tower, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, built by Qutub-ud-din Aibek of the Slave Dynasty. You will also see India Gate. Day 3: Delhi - Jaipur (B, L)9am:Travel to the pink city of Jaipur, founded by Maharaja Jai Singh II.1pm: Lunch break.5pm: Take a shopping tour in Jaipur with your guide who can help you find precious gemstones, silver jewelry, bangles, clothes, blue pottery, and textiles.Day 4: Jaipur (B, L)8am: After breakfast, visit Amber Fort. You will be transported up the hill to the imposing fort on a painted elephant. Along the way, stop for photos at Hawa Mahal.1pm: Lunch break.2pm: In the afternoon, visit Maharajah’s City Palace, a museum displaying a unique fusion of Mughal and Hindu architecture.4pm: The rest of your day is at leisure.Day 5: Jaipur - Agra (B, L)8am: You will make the 4-hour drive to the home town of the Taj Mahal and Fatehpur Sikri. 1pm: Lunch break.You will have the afternoon at your leisure.Day 6: Agra9am: Visit the magnificent Taj Mahal (Closed on Fridays), a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the Seven Wonders of the World.11am: Next, is a visit to Agra Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This powerful fortress of red sandstone encompasses, within its 2.5 km long enclosure walls, the imperial city of the Mughal rulers.1pm: Lunch break.2pm: A shopping tour in one of the shopping centers of the city where you can look for marble inlay work, fine quality carpets, Zari and embroidery, leather goods, etc.Day 7: Agra - Khajuraho (B, L)7am: After an early breakfast, drive to the legendary temples of Khajuraho, built in the 9th and the 10th century are an incomparable experience. They are known for their nagara-style architecture and erotic carved exterior. They were built to honor 2 religions, Jainism and Hinduism. Day 8: Khajuraho - Jhansi - Delhi (B, L)8am: Visit the Western group of temples (UNESCO World Heritage Site) and Kandariya Mahadeo, this more than 100-foot (31m) high temple is the largest and most typical Khajuraho temple. It was dedicated to the god Shiva.12pm: Lunch break.1pm: Drive to Jhansi Railway Station and the train to Delhi. On arrival at the Delhi Railway station, you will be transferred to the airport or your hotel in Delhi