Welcome to Khajuraho
Khajuraho is fully on the tour bus map, and the touts infesting the town can be a pain in the neck. But they're not so bad that you should contemplate missing out on these beautiful temples.
Private Tour: 5-Day Varanasi and Khajuraho from Delhi
Day 1: Delhi – VaranasiTransfer to the airport for your flight to Varanasi. On arrival, transfer to your hotel. In the afternoon enjoy a guided tour of Sarnath, one of the holiest Buddhist's sites. See the Dhamekha Stupa where the voice of Buddhism was first heard and many Buddhist dignitaries visit to pay homage to Buddha. Spend the rest of day exploring Sarnath at your leisure before returning to Varanasi. Overnight: VaranasiDay 2: Varanasi (B)Discover the holy city of Varanasi, an important pilgrimage destination for Hindus for thousands of years. Take an early morning boat cruise on the sacred Ganges River and witness the daily rituals. See the long string of ghats (steps) that line the river, where locals practice yoga and Hindus perform morning prayers before bathing in the river to wash away their sins. After breakfast, visit Bharat Mata temple, Banaras Hindu University, Vishwanath Temple, Hanuman Temple and Old City market. Overnight: VaranasiDay 3: Varanasi - Khajuraho (B) This morning, transfer to the airport for your flight to Khajuraho. On arrival you will be transferred to your hotel. Khajuraho is renowned for its erotic sculptures that adorn the many medieval Hindu and Jain temples. There are many interpretations of the risque carvings, and your guide will provide you with more insight into these architectural marvels. In the afternoon, visit the Chandela Temples. Overnight Khajuraho Day 4: Khajuraho – Delhi (B)For travel dates between May 1, 2013 and August 31, 2013:After breakfast, drive approximately 3 hours northwest to Jhansi. En-route, stop at Orccha, a medieval city that lies on the banks of the Betwa River. Here, your guide will lead you on an exploration of its forts, palaces and temples that still retained their ancient grandeur.At around 6pm, collect your packed dinner from your guide and board the train to Delhi. Arrive in Delhi at around 10:45 and be met by your driver, who will transfer you to your hotel. For travel dates before May 1, 2013 and after August 31, 2013:Explore Khajuraho at your leisure before transferring to the airport for your flight to Delhi. On arrival you'll be transferred to your hotel. The remainder of your day is free. Overnight Delhi Day 5: Delhi – Departure (B)Transfer to the Delhi airport where your tour concludes.
8-Day Khajuraho Kamasutra Tour with Jaipur and Agra from New Delhi
Day 1: Delhi ArrivelArrive at Delhi Airport and transfer to your hotel by private vehicle.Day 2: Delhi City Tour (B, L)9am: Start your tour with a trip to Old Delhi and Jama Masjid; this immense mosque is both the largest in India and the final built by Shah Jahan with a courtyard capable of holding 25,000 devotees.1pm: Lunch break.2pm: In the afternoon, visit New Delhi and the Qutab Minar Tower, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, built by Qutub-ud-din Aibek of the Slave Dynasty. You will also see India Gate. Day 3: Delhi - Jaipur (B, L)9am:Travel to the pink city of Jaipur, founded by Maharaja Jai Singh II.1pm: Lunch break.5pm: Take a shopping tour in Jaipur with your guide who can help you find precious gemstones, silver jewelry, bangles, clothes, blue pottery, and textiles.Day 4: Jaipur (B, L)8am: After breakfast, visit Amber Fort. You will be transported up the hill to the imposing fort on a painted elephant. Along the way, stop for photos at Hawa Mahal.1pm: Lunch break.2pm: In the afternoon, visit Maharajah’s City Palace, a museum displaying a unique fusion of Mughal and Hindu architecture.4pm: The rest of your day is at leisure.Day 5: Jaipur - Agra (B, L)8am: You will make the 4-hour drive to the home town of the Taj Mahal and Fatehpur Sikri. 1pm: Lunch break.You will have the afternoon at your leisure.Day 6: Agra9am: Visit the magnificent Taj Mahal (Closed on Fridays), a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the Seven Wonders of the World.11am: Next, is a visit to Agra Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This powerful fortress of red sandstone encompasses, within its 2.5 km long enclosure walls, the imperial city of the Mughal rulers.1pm: Lunch break.2pm: A shopping tour in one of the shopping centers of the city where you can look for marble inlay work, fine quality carpets, Zari and embroidery, leather goods, etc.Day 7: Agra - Khajuraho (B, L)7am: After an early breakfast, drive to the legendary temples of Khajuraho, built in the 9th and the 10th century are an incomparable experience. They are known for their nagara-style architecture and erotic carved exterior. They were built to honor 2 religions, Jainism and Hinduism. Day 8: Khajuraho - Jhansi - Delhi (B, L)8am: Visit the Western group of temples (UNESCO World Heritage Site) and Kandariya Mahadeo, this more than 100-foot (31m) high temple is the largest and most typical Khajuraho temple. It was dedicated to the god Shiva.12pm: Lunch break.1pm: Drive to Jhansi Railway Station and the train to Delhi. On arrival at the Delhi Railway station, you will be transferred to the airport or your hotel in Delhi
Khajuraho Private 3-Day Tour from Delhi by Train with Temples
Day 1: Delhi to Jhansi by Train and drive to Khajuraho by Car (Jhansi to Khajuraho @ 180 km / 3-Hrs) (B,L)Get picked up at 5am from your Delhi hotel or the Indira Gandhi International Airport and tranfer to the New Delhi Railway Station. There, you will board the deluxe train to Jhansi for at 6am departure. Breakfast will be served during your 4-hour journey until your train arrival at 10:40am the Jhansi Railway Station. Meet your driver at the main exit gate with your name placard and drive to Khajuraho by car reach Khajuraho at 1pm.Take a break for a buffet lunch at 1pm before heading to the evening Sound and Light Show (own expense). After the show, head to your hotel where you will spend the rest of your night in Khajuraho.From Jhansi to Khajuraho by road 3 Hours.Overnight: Ramada or similar hotel.Day 2: Khajuraho Sightseeing (B,L)Have breakfast, then at 8am, visit the western group of temples including Kandariya Mahadeva Temple. This is arguably one of the largest and most typical temples as opposed to the Chaunsath Yogini temple, the earliest temple of the group that has survived.Take a lunch break at 1pm before visiting the Chitragupta Swamy Temple, dedicated to Surya Dev.Come 4pm, take time to visit the Lakshmana Temple, then head back to your hotel for the night. Overnight: Ramada or similar hotel.Day 3: Khajuraho to Jhansi by Car (Jhansi to Khajuraho @ 180 km / 3-Hrs) and Train to Delhi (B,L)After breakfast, drive to Janshi at 8am to visit the village of Orchha. Arrive at 11:30am and observe the 14 memorials as well as well-preserved palaces and temples. Enjoy a buffet lunch at 1pm before heading to Orchha Fort, a complex located on an island on River Betwa.At 5pm, drive to the Jhansi Railway Station to board the train back to Delhi. Dinner will be served on board before your 10:40pm arrival. Meet your driver to be transferred to your Delhi hotel or the airport.From Jhansi to Khajuraho by road 3 Hours
20-Day Cultural Heritage Tour of Rajasthan from New Delhi
Rajasthan, the largest State in India, is known all over the world for its amazing monuments and its exquisite art and culture. No other part of India reconciles the many paradoxes of India. The marble palaces and spacious gardens give a medieval feel which is remarkable.Day 1: Arrival in New Delhi Your guide will meet and greet you, then transfer you to your hotel for an overnight stay. Day 2: DelhiComplete tour of Old and New Delhi, including Qutab Minar, Himayun’s Tomb, Lotus Temple, India Gate, President's House, the Gandhi Memorial, Red fort and Jamia Mosque. Day 3: Delhi - Udaipur Fly to Udaipur, with an afternoon visit to Jagdish temple. Day 4: Udaipur See the City Palace and Museum and the Folk Art Museum.Day 5: Udaipur - Jodhpur A morning drive Udaipur to Jodhpur, evening at leisure. Day 6: Jodhpur Sites include the Mehrangarh Fort, Moti Mahal, Phool Mahal., Jaswant Thada, and the Umaid gardens. Day 7: Jodhpur - Jaisalmer A morning drive to Jaisalmer, evening at leisure. Day 8: Jaisalmer Complete tour of Jaisalmer, including Jaisalmer Fort, street markets, and a camel ride to the sand dunes. Stay over night in the desert in a tent accommodation. Day 9: Jaisalmer - BikanerAfter your drive, enjoy a visit the Bhanda Sagar Jain and the Deshnoke Rat temple. Day 10: Bikaner - JaipurAfter breakfast drive to Jaipur, on arrival transfer to the hotel. Evening at leisure. Day 11: Jaipur Complete tour of Jaipur, including Amber Fort; the City Place, Jantar Mantar, the Jai Singh II observatory and the Hawa Mahal.Day 12: Jaipur - Agra Enroute to the Agra, home of the famed Taj Mahal, a trip to Fatehpur Sikri.Day 13: Agra Sunrise visit to the famed Taj Mahal, built by the Mughal Emperor Shahjehan in 1630 for his queen; also visit Agra Fort. Day 14: Agra - OrchhaAfter breakfast, a drive to Orchha and arrival at your hotel for overnight rest. Day 15: Orchha - KhajurahoA tour of Orchha and it’s magnificent temples and monuments. See painted murals of the Bundela school of painting. Later drive to KhajurahoDay 16: Khajuraho A visit to the southern, western and eastern temples of Khajuraho. Day 17: Khajuraho - Varanasi A flight to Varanasi. In the evening, view “Aarti” ceremony on the Ghats. Day 18: Varanasi Morning boat cruise at the river Ganges to observe the way of life of pilgrims by the Ghats; then an excursion to Sarnath, the deer park and the museum. Day 19: Varanasi - Delhi Complete tour of the holy city of Varanasi, covering temples and Aurangazeb's Mosque. Day 20: Delhi A day free for relaxation and evening departure to the airport/station for the onward journey.
Private Tour of Kamasutra Temples in Khajuraho
Your tour will start with pick-up by your guide at your hotel lobby in Khajuraho at 09:00 AM and the private car along with chauffeur will remain at disposal for 8 hours to drive within the city limits of khajuraho from the moment the tour starts. On this private 4-hour tour you'll discover the Kamasutra temples of Khajuraho at your own pace. A UNESCO world heritage site in central India, Khajuraho is a famous tourist and archaeological site known for its sculptured temples dedicated to Shiva, Vishnu, and Jain patriarchs. Khajuraho was one of the capitals of the Chandela kings, who from the 9th to the 11th century CE developed a large realm, which at its height included almost all of what is now Madhya Pradesh state. Khajuraho extended over 21 sq.km and contained about 85 temples built by multiple rulers from about 950 to 1050 AD. In the late 11th century the Chandela, in a period of chaos and decline, it moved to hill forts elsewhere. Khajuraho retained its religious importance until the 14th century (Ibn Batuta was impressed by it) but was afterwards largely forgotten; its remoteness probably saved it from the desecration that Muslim conquerors generally inflicted on Hindu monuments. In 1838 a British army captain, TS Burt, employed by the Asiatic Society in Calcutta, came upon information that led him to the rediscovery of the complex of temples in the jungle in Khajuraho.Of the 85 original temples, most constructed of hard river sandstone, about 20 are still reasonably well preserved. Both internally and externally the temples are richly carved with excellent sculptures that are frequently sensual and, at times, sexually explicit. The temples are divided into three complexes-the western is the largest and best known, containing the magnificent Shaivite temple Kandariya Mahadev, a 31m high agglomeration of porches and turrets culminating in a spire. Modern Khajuraho is a small village, serving the tourist trade with hotels and an airport. Khajuraho's name derives from the prevalence of khajur, or date palms, in the area.
Golden triangle with Khajuraho and Varanasi
Day 01 Arrive DELHI Morning Arrival in Delhi with the intercontinental flight. After customs formalities, baggage claim, and meeting with the representative of MoreIndia Travels and transfer to hotel (check in at 1200). Afternoon start to the visit of New Delhi with the central districts where the Government buildings, the India Gate, the Parliament building, the Qutub Minar, Overnight at hotel. Day 02 DELHI/JAIPUR After breakfast in the hotel drive to Jaipur.This city is also known as the pink city. Overnight at hotel. Day 03 JAIPURAfter breakfast the day devoted to visit this beautiful city. It was built in 1728 by the astronomer-Warrior Maharaja Jai Singh. The first visit (to elephant back) will be done at the Strong Amber, 7 miles from Jaipur, built in the 17th century. The "Palace of Wind", which is located on one of the main streets of the city, Overnight at hotel. Day 04 JAIPUR-FATEHPUR SIKRI/AGRA Breakfast in the hotel. Transfer by car to Agra. Along the way, stop to admire the splendid Fatehpur Sikri, the former capital of the Mughal Empire under Akbar the great. Afternoon visit of the famous Taj Mahal. This impressive work was built by Emperor Shajahan for the death of his wife Mumtaz, who died in childbirth in 1630, Then visit the Red Fort, the stone history of the Mughal Empire, started by Akbar and finished by Shajahan. Overnight at hotel. Day 05 AGRA/ORCHA/KHAJURAHO After breakfast transfer to the train station, departure by train to Jhansi. Agra Shatabdi Express departure 0815 Hours Jhansi 1030 Hours arrival assistance upon arrival and transfer to Khajuraho with the visit of Orchha important historical center linked to the history of the Mughal dynasty. Khajuraho, ancient capital of the Chandela dynasty. Overnight at hotel.Day 06 KHAJURAHO/DELHI After breakfast the day of visit to his superb temples of Western and Eastern Group. These cover a period between 950 and 1050 b.c. have an architectural structure quite different from other Hindu temples. In the evening back to hotel and transfer to railway station to board the train for New Delhi along with packed dinner. Overnight in train. Day 07 DELHI/HOME Arrive Delhi & transfer to Hotel for Wash & Change, Afternoon Lunch & transfer to Airport to take the flight for onward journey. *******************************************Happy Journey****************************************